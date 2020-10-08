Conversion “You Gotta Have Heart” now available to Country radio

Conversion is a thirteen year old Christian Rock studio band out of Arvada, CO; Conversion won the 2020 Vox Pop Award in the Bluegrass Song Category at the 2020 Independent Music Awards. All members of the band have full-time jobs and record music in their spare time.

Additional Artist/Song Information: Artist Name: Conversion

Song Title: You Gotta Have Heart

Publishing: Frank Harritt

Publishing Affiliation: ASCAP

Album Title: You Gotta Have Heart

Record Label: American Psongs