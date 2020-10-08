Conversion-You-Gotta-Have-Heart-cover.jpg

Conversion “You Gotta Have Heart” now available to Country radio

Conversion is a thirteen year old Christian Rock studio band out of Arvada, CO; Conversion won the 2020 Vox Pop Award in the Bluegrass Song Category at the 2020 Independent Music Awards. All members of the band have full-time jobs and record music in their spare time.

Additional Artist/Song Information:

Artist Name: Conversion
Song Title: You Gotta Have Heart
Publishing: Frank Harritt
Publishing Affiliation: ASCAP
Album Title: You Gotta Have Heart
Record Label: American Psongs
Radio Promotion:
Loggins Promotion
Paul Loggins
310-325-2800
LogginsPromotion.com
Publicity/PR:
Creative Agency
Jahna Eichel
(646) 215-1337
jahna@fortcollinscreativeagency.com

