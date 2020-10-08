Conversion “You Gotta Have Heart” now available to Country radio
Conversion is a thirteen year old Christian Rock studio band out of Arvada, CO; Conversion won the 2020 Vox Pop Award in the Bluegrass Song Category at the 2020 Independent Music Awards. All members of the band have full-time jobs and record music in their spare time.
Additional Artist/Song Information:
Artist Name: Conversion
Song Title: You Gotta Have Heart
Publishing: Frank Harritt
Publishing Affiliation: ASCAP
Album Title: You Gotta Have Heart
Record Label: American Psongs
|Radio Promotion:
|Loggins Promotion
|Paul Loggins
|310-325-2800
|LogginsPromotion.com
|Publicity/PR:
|Creative Agency
|Jahna Eichel
|(646) 215-1337
|jahna@fortcollinscreativeagency.com