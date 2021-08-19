Contessa Blue “Reset” Released: Radio/Media Download
“Reset” is an inspirational, soulful pop ballad from Contessa Blue available now on all major platforms worldwide.
Based out of Phoenix, Contessa Blue is fronted by vocalist Tarah Oliver and features multi-instrumentalist David Robert Anderson, electric guitarist Chris Sabbarese and bassist Marcus Weeden.
Additional Artist/Song Information:
Artist Name: Contessa Blue
Song Title: Reset
Publishing: Contessa Blue
Publishing Affiliation: BMI
Album Title: Reset
Record Label: Contessa Blue