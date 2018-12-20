Contemporary R&B singer-songwriter Phé releases her highly anticipated debut EP CRISIS
Throughout her time in college Phé sang as a background vocalist on projects including the Marianas Trench song, ‘Shut Up and Kiss Me’, and Aloe Blacc’s hit single ‘The Man’, but before long she found herself yearning to tell her own stories. Inspired by the strength of her childhood idols, and female powerhouses Erykah Badu, Sade, and Lauryn Hill, Phé began exploring her own artistry. Her debut EP, CRISIS is the result of this musical exploration and a first look into Phé’s mind and world – as she details her first experiences with falling in and out of love in this eight track EP. Touching on themes of love, heartbreak, female sexuality and sexual exploration, healing, mental health and self-empowerment, the stunning release takes an in-depth look at how Phé handled each new space she entered as she attempted to heal. “CRISIS is an honest and open exploration of myself and sound at a time where I had to decide if I wanted to be a victim of heartbreak or use that discomfort as inspiration for growth”, reveals Phé.
Leading single ‘Incredible’ highlights Phé’s signature sound of feel-good, ambient neo-soul, featuring ethereal synthscapes, smokey vocals and seductive melodies. With a distinct coolness the songstress narrates the moment of falling in love for the very first time, despite believing that love was a fickle and fleeting thing. ‘About Us’ speaks to that moment when you can look back at a toxic relationship and see it for what it really was. “It is my anthem of self-worth, self-realization and was my way of giving myself what I truly deserved — which was the freedom to move on and own the power of loving myself ”, confides Phé. Showcasing a sassy 90’s R&B vibe, ‘About Us’ is a declaration of self-empowerment, casting away the relationships that no longer serve us in an act of self-love.
Phé hopes that her music will allow others to feel connected and give them a mirror through which they can see and understand themselves and their experiences. The singer declares, “It’s really important for young people to be able to see themselves reflected back in the media and popular culture. It makes them feel understood and shows them that they are part of something greater than themselves. I think everyone deserves to be seen and heard”. Having received critical acclaim from outlets such as NPR and The 405, as well as her 80’s inspired ballad, ‘Feel You’ gaining over 93 thousand streams on Spotify and ‘About Us’ having been featured on Spotify’s Just Vibing playlist, Phé is ramping up for the release of CRISIS currently available worldwide.