Contemporary R&B singer-songwriter Phé releases her highly anticipated debut EP CRISIS. The Vancouver born, Los Angeles based artist

Having received acclaim from the likes of NPR, NYLON, Live Nation One’s To Watch, Earmilk and The 405, Phé is set to take the industry by storm with the release of CRISIS.

Contemporary R&B singer-songwriter Phé offers up a dose of soulful prowess, as her commanding vocals, combined with raw and honest lyrics, expose a realness that truly sets her apart from the crowd. Born and raised in East Vancouver, Phé fell in love with the arts at an early age, taking to the stage as a dancer, actress, and singer. Throughout high school, she attended the Sarah McLachlan School of Music where she took her first official voice lessons — exploring her voice and honing in on her skills as a performer. It wasn’t until Phé graduated from high school that she made the decision to officially pursue her career and post-secondary education in music. She attended the Berklee College of Music in Boston, where she studied vocal performance, music business, and songwriting, developing her unique style and refining her songwriting skills.