Conner Smith shares the personal track ‘Never Be Gone’

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Conner Smith is opening up in a deeply personal way with his new single, “Never Be Gone,” a tribute to his late grandfather and his second self-written release of the year.

The emotional track begins with a real voicemail from his grandfather, setting the tone for a song rooted in faith, family, and the lasting impact of love and hard work. Through vivid memories—like references to an ’87 Chevy and Southern traditions—Smith reflects on the lessons that continue to shape him. “I sure wish my grandpa was here to listen to this record – he would’ve loved his feature,” Smith shared. “Songs like this are why I thank God I get to be a part of country music.”

“Never Be Gone” also appears on Smith’s recent acoustic collection STORIES I’VE NEVER TOLD, where he wrote several of the tracks on his own, further highlighting his personal storytelling.

The release comes as the rising country artist builds momentum onstage. He recently performed at the Ryman Auditorium for the Breland & Friends benefit concert and is returning to the Grand Ole Opry. Looking ahead, Smith will join Thomas Rhett on select dates of the “Soundtrack To Life Tour” this summer.

Listen to ‘Never Be Gone’ – HERE.

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