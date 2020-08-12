Conner Jones’ New Video For “Cold Beer” Exclusively Premieres On The Heartland Network

Solo country artist Conner Jones’ new video for his upcoming 3rd single “Cold Beer” will exclusively have its world premiere today at 2:00pm & 5:30pm ET/PT on The Heartland Network’s Country Music Today. The all new Josh Sikkema directed video was shot on location at Carlyle Lake just outside of his hometown of Pocahontas, Illinois. The celebratory, yet easy-going styled video finds the 24 year-old aspiring country singer glorifying the simple life with friends – and, of course – plenty of cold beer to boot.



“It’s been one a hell of a time workin on this song,” said Jones. “I’m excited for my fans to be introduced to the song’s concept as well as the video. I would like to thank my family and friends for all of their support in getting this project done. ‘Cold Beer’ is what it’s all about!!”

The fun new rural-inspired summer jam was written by Grammy nominated songwriter and producer Christian Davis, who teamed up with hit song writers Phil Barton and John King. Davis’ prior songwriting credits come from hip-hop and R&B icons like Snoop Dogg, Travis Barker, Montell Jordan, and Boyz II Men. His recent expansion into the Nashville songwriter community comes by way of co-writes at Warner Chappell Nashville and Red Vinyl publishing, adding country-tinged songs to his repertoire.

“Cold Beer” continues to build upon Jones’ profile as a prolific up-and-coming country singer following up on his previous “Wallhanger” song which was released in March. “Cold Beer” is available everywhere digital music is sold and streamed beginning Friday, August 14 at lnkfi.re/dHb8eZGa and ConnerJonesMusic.com

Video Air Times on The Heartland Network:

Wed. Aug 12: 2:00pm*, 5:30pm*

Thurs. Aug 13: 5:30pm*

Sat, Aug 15: 6:00 pm*

*Also streaming live at watchheartlandtv.com in Eastern (ET)

**TV air times both Eastern (ET) & Pacific (PT)

Video Air Times on The Country Network

Thurs. Aug 13: 10:45am, 5:38pm

Fri. Aug 14: 12:40pm, 7:00pm

**All times in Eastern (ET)

*Check local listings at tcncountry.net/where-to-watch.htm

Single Name: Cold Beer

Release date: Aug 15, 2020

Label / Distribution: PCG Artist Development / Distro Kid

Songwriters: Christian Davis, Phil Barton, John King

ISRC: QZK6P2069174

Audio Produced by: Christian Davis

Buy/Stream/Listen at lnkfi.re/dHb8eZGa

Official Video: youtu.be/y40bCS2nyfc

Video Directed by: Josh Sikkema

About Conner Jones:

About 45 minutes northeast of St. Louis lies the small country town of Pocahontas, Illinois. Population; 700. This is where Conner Jones calls home, where he learned about life, and inevitably became the inspiration behind most of his music. Pocahontas may have a familiar ring for a couple reasons, as they are able to lay claim to the “Redneck Woman” of country music, Gretchen Wilson. Much like Gretchen, Conner may have grown up nearby, but there’s nothing “city” about him. Hunting, fishing, back-woods riding, crashing football helmets or blasting country music, Jones is a country boy to his bone marrow. Yet he is hopeful that his music will resonate with all people, no matter where they live. Still surrounded by country living and hard-working people, there’s no question of how well Jones’ music speaks the language of where he’s from, and to where his path forward will lead him to. Visit, ConnerJonesMusic.com to learn more.

