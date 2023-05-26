Confront Your Inner Demons With Viana Valentine’s Dream Pop Anthem, “Hella Depressed”

New England-based singer-songwriter Viana Valentine swirls in a dream-pop landscape with her new lead single, “Hella Depressed,” out now across streaming services.

“Hella Depressed” introduces listeners to a new side of Viana‘s sound, blending pop, rock, folk, and roots elements together to create an emotional, yet sonically soothing, listening experience. In “Hella Depressed,” Viana Valentine is vulnerable against the melodic escape of the track’s piano backbone, supported by warm guitar undertones and a blissful saxophone solo in its production. The new release comes ahead of Viana Valentine’s debut studio project, Fever Dream, available June 2, 2023.

Viana’s songwriting has been a source of strength and resilience in her life, helping her to navigate through the difficult seasons that come with being human. “Hella Depressed” documents those raw, intrusive feelings, all while embracing the listener who feels similarly. With her latest release, Viana Valentine is ready to share her story with the world and demonstrate how music can be a powerful tool for healing, comfort and understanding. A stripped down version of “Hella Depressed” is set to arrive May 22, and the accompanying music video is due for release later this summer.

“‘Hella Depressed’ is a song to sway to, reflecting on the ways that I work through depression or self doubt in general. ‘For just one second I can clear my mind, gonna find myself for the hundredth time.’ I talk about why my head is spinning and then what I try to do to silence the noise. It’s a pretty simple concept in the way it plays out in the song, but it’s a forever cycle and forever struggle of mine.

The groovy and mid tempo vibe of the song overall is a perfect counterpart to the mental circles I’m spinning in while I’m going through these struggles. The lyrical theme of the song and the music that goes alongside it balance each other out in that way.” – Viana Valentine

Viana Valentine has been singing songs for most of her life: Debuting on small stages as a freckled, teenage angst-filled and smooth-voiced Sicilian girl, she most recently punched the clock as frontwoman for the pop-rock band, Royal Street. After the band’s separation, Viana Valentine emerged as a solo artist, holding closely to her roots of raw instrumentation, finding herself craving vintage guitar tones, smooth piano parts recorded in her kitchen for a real band feel with the addition of some dreamy production for her latest release.

Songwriting thrust Viana through the toughness that comes from being human; seasons of life marked by songs like scars, all concepts imagined at a slightly out-of-tune piano, while her cat tips over her flowers and the wild rabbits perk up their ears on the other side of the open window.

Viana Valentine’s solo endeavors began with six singles and several music videos, dreamy pop dripping with saccharine sarcasm and charring honesty. Inspired by and for fans of Maggie Rogers, Olivia Rodrigo, Lizzy McAlpine, Lorde, Muna, Phoebe Bridgers, Paramore, and just maybe a little Taylor Swift (Midnights era). Pour yourself a glass of red, make yourself a nice plate of spaghetti, and slurp up Viana Valentine’s latest release, Fever Dream, on June 2, 2023.

“Hella Depressed” is now available on all streaming services today.