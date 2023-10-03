Concord Music Publishing Signs Country Music Artist Clayton Mullen

Concord Music Publishing announced the signing of rising country music artist Clayton Mullen. The exclusive worldwide publishing agreement, effective immediately, will include Mullen’s full catalog and all future works.

Clayton Mullen was raised in the Northeast and his interest in writing and performing developed during his time in college at Texas Christian University in Fort Worth, TX. Mullen garnered attention from local artists including the Josh Abbott Band, Corey Kent, Randall King, Carson Jeffrey and Jacob Stelly.

In Mullen’s first year focusing on music professionally, he debuted a four track EP titled South of Forever in June 2022, and followed up with his first album release in April 2023 to celebrate his college graduation. The album included fan favorites such as “Like That,” “You Me + Country Song,” “Whiskey On It” and the album title track, “Where The Time Goes,” amassing millions of streams to date. His impressive success so early into his career has made him one of country music’s newest artists to watch, and his recent college graduation marks the beginning of his full-time dedication to music.

“Within minutes of meeting Clayton, I knew he was a star and that I had to work with him. He has a natural gift and the “it” factor that can’t be taught,” says Courtney Allen, Senior Director of A&R at Concord Music Publishing in Nashville. “Clayton has a deep appreciation for the songwriting community, and he’s grown so much as both a writer and an artist in a short amount of time. I am looking forward to the town getting to know him, and become fans of Clayton, like we all are at Concord.”

Mullen released his latest single, “Stirring Memories,” on September 15th. The single was cowritten by Mullen, together with Jack Hummel, Carson Wallace and Caleb Lathrop. He began his tour this week with upcoming shows in Texas, Utah and more.

“I couldn’t deny Courtney’s passion for songs and her belief in me. With her charisma, matched with the backing of Concord, she was someone I wanted on my team,” says Clayton Mullen.

