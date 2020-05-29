Compton Alt-Pop Band Badtalkers Release “Sick Amor” EP

Compton, California’s alternative-pop four-piece Badtalkers has premiered their debut EP, Sick Amor today, a day early on We Found New Music. The seven track EP includes already released singles, “Dark Halls” and “Back 2 U“, which features rising pop star Molly Moore, and a soon to be everyone’s summertime favorite, “Better Run“.

“Our band is true to ourselves, it makes a statement and doesn’t really fall into what most bands are doing,” says singer Richard Leon. “We find most of our inspiration from everyday struggles and things that try to keep us down and we try to channel those emotions into our songs. We want to be a voice for those who go through the same things we do.”

Stream Sick Amor below and buy or pre-save the EP HERE.