Composer William Martens Will Release His New Album “Shadow Line”

William Martens will release his new album “Distant Message.” This album is remarkable because of the various deep and colorful layers of the compositions.Composer William Martens will release his new avant garde album “Shadow Line” which is from December 22 available in internet stores such as iTunes, Amazon and eMusic. Remarkable are the various deep layers of the compositions, which will touch the listeners and dancers in a deeply and unusual way. William Martens worked for decades as a psychoanalyst and his music and composition method is inspired by observations of deep psychodynamic processes in human beings. His compositions which are colorful and well structured and are frequently experienced as a gateway to another world.

His albums were composed, produced and conducted by William Martens himself and Martens Ensemble plays his music. His compositions contain electro-acoustic elements, Martens makes use of traditional classical instruments, as well as of modern electronic equipment and soundshapes which are created from live sampling of all kinds of industrial and nature sounds.

Martens is a former student of Darius, Milhaud, Nadia Boulanger and Pierre Schaeffer (musique concrete) in Paris/France. He studied contrapoint, harmony, fuga, film music and composition.