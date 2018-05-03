Compass Media Networks to Syndicate Dede in the Morning

Service Broadcasting — owner of KKDA-FM (K104)/Dallas — and DeDe McGuire (host of DeDe in the Morning) sign with Compass Media Networks to manage the national syndication of DeDe in the Morning, effective immediately, and in anticipation of a July national launch. The program will continue to broadcast from the studios of K104, and the station will serve as flagship for the network.

“DeDe McGuire is an incredible talent and we are thrilled to support the rollout of DeDe in the Morning nationally,” said Hymen Childs, Owner of Service Broadcasting.”

“It is an absolute honor to enter national syndication,” added McGuire. “With humility, excitement and pride, all of us at DeDe in the Morning are 100% committed to continuing to put in all the hard work to make our program a success for our prospective affiliates and national sponsors.”

McGuire has served as host of DeDe in the Morning for the past five years. She’s no stranger to national syndication, having served as co-host of The Doug Banks Show for over 10 years. the show will be available to Urban stations beginning July 16 from 6-10am ET weekdays.