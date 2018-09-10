Community Broadcasters/Florence, SC Raises $114,865 In Children’s Miracle Network Radiothon

Kudos to COMMUNITY BROADCASTERS Country WWKT (99.3 THE CAT), News-Talk WFRK (LIVE 95), Hot AC WSIM (STAR 93.7), and Gospel WPDT (GOSPEL 105.1)/FLORENCE, SC who raised over $114,685 for the CHILDREN’S MIRACLE NETWORK and MCLEOD CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL during a radiothon held WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 5th through FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 7th. Local hosts MUDFLAP AND PALMER, KEN ARD, DAVE BAKER, JAI JAI SPANN, and JOSIELLIA WILLIAMS took part in the event. The cluster has now raised over $1 million for CMN since 2001; 2018 was the first year involving MCLEOD CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL.

“We are thrilled to be the hosts of the CHILDREN’S MIRACLE NETWORK OF THE PEE DEE, in collaboration with MCLEOD CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL,” said COMMUNITY BROADCASTERS/FLORENCE, SC Market Manager WAYNE MULLING. “These have been a phenomenal three days during which we have had four of our stations broadcasting from MCLEOD CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL from 6a [until] 6p asking people to give from their hearts, and not their wallets, during these three most important days of the year. It is a thrill for us at COMMUNITY BROADCASTERS to be so deeply involved in such a worthy cause as raising funds for the CHILDREN’S MIRACLE NETWORK, and we are looking forward to working with MCLEOD HOSPITAL all during this next year to do it all over again. Our entire team has been deeply involved in this venture, for which I am extremely grateful.”