COMMON PERFORMS “HERCULES” + “FANCY FREE FUTURE LOVE” FOR VEVO CTRL LIVE SESSION

Common and Vevo share two new live performances for “Hercules” and “Fancy Free Future Love” as part of Vevo’s new original series, Ctrl, from his new album Let Love, “a very personal exploration of Common’s relationship with love” (KCRW). In the videos, Common seems one with the music, delivering his signature incisive wordplay as he envelopes himself entirely into the message and movement of the music.

Watch the “Hercules” Vevo Ctrl session here: https://found.ee/Common_HerculesVevo

Watch the “Fancy Free Future Love” Vevo Ctrl session here: https://found.ee/Common_FFFLVevo

Recently, the GRAMMY-, Emmy-, and Oscar-winning rapper, actor, and activist announced a special one-night only show at the legendary Apollo Theater, slated for October 8. Tickets are currently on sale and can be purchased here: https://www.apollotheater.org/event/common-let-love-tour/

Also, head over to NPR and check out Common’s interview on All Things Considered as he discusses the life events that led to the creation of Let Love, including confronting the failures of his own fatherhood, attending therapy, and reconsidering the ideas of what Blackness is: https://n.pr/2koZ9gA