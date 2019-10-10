Common Lights Up The Studio In “Good Morning Love”

Common, in partnership with Colors x Studios, releases a new live session performance of “Good Morning Love,” from his new album Let Love. Against a vibrant orange floor and background, the GRAMMY-, Emmy-, and Oscar-winning rapper, activist, and actor sets the booth alight, literally and figuratively, as he lights a stick of Palo Santo, and puts into lyrics the pain and struggle of being Black in America.

Watch Good Morning Love | A COLORS SHOW here: https://found.ee/Common_Colors

Also, tonight, Common will be doing a special one-night only performance at the legendary Apollo Theater featuring special guest Jamila Woods. The singer, songwriter, and poet has joined Common on select dates of his tour as an opener.

Tickets are still for sale and available for purchase here: https://www.apollotheater.org/event/common-let-love-tour/

