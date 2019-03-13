Columbia Records Names John Strazza As SVP/Promotion-Head Of Rhythm

COLUMBIA RECORDS names JOHN STRAZZA as SVP/Promotion for COLUMBIA and Head of Promotion for RECORDS. STRAZZA will spearhead radio campaigns and initiatives for the COLUMBIA roster at the Rhythm format. Additionally, he continues to oversee promotion for RECORDS projects via the company’s joint venture with SONY MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT.

“Over the past 2 decades, JOHN has distinguished himself as one of the leading promotion executives in the business,” said COLUMBIA CEO RON PERRY. “On behalf of our entire team, I’d like to congratulate him on joining the company.”

“My first job in the industry was at COLUMBIA RECORDS. I’ve always valued the company and its artist-first philosophy,” stated STRAZZA. “RON PERRY and the staff continue to drive the label’s success and I have always respected the COLUMBIA promotion team. I’d like to thank RON PERRY for this amazing opportunity as well as BARRY WEISS for his continued support.”