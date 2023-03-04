Colt Ford Raps Up Jayne Denham, “Moonshine”

Five-time Golden Guitar nominee Jayne Denham releases her new single “Moonshine,” featuring American singer, rapper, and songwriter Colt Ford. As one of Australia’s most admired and sought-after country western rock performers, Jayne brings listeners a storytelling anthem that takes you on a journey of love, loss, fight, and glory. Australia’s leading country artist Jayne Denham releases “Moonshine” as her new album’s title track and debut single.

PRE-SAVE HERE

Written by Colin Elmore, Cameron Jaymes, and Melissa Pierce, and produced by Grammy-nominated songwriters and producers Brian Bunn and Brian White, “Moonshine” is a song with danceable melodies, wrapped in a love story, that will entice audiences globally. Hailing from down under, Jayne says, “When I first heard “Moonshine,” I knew it was the perfect fit for me, and I could immediately hear exactly how I wanted to sing it. Colt Ford is the perfect addition for the direction of the song, and to have him featured on it was the piece of the puzzle that fit so seamlessly.”

The creative lyricism accompanied by Jayne’s powerhouse vocals and Colt Ford’s lyrical additions, ‘Girl when I give you this kiss, like moonshine hitting your lips’ makes this single a standout track with undeniable talent interwoven between an Aussie and American singer.

Colt Ford says, “Being featured on Jayne’s new song ‘Moonshine’ is a true honor as well as bringing more of my music to the Australian country scene. Country roots run deep, and the spirit of the countryside can be found in every corner of the world, where hardworking and down-to-earth people come together to create community.” The lyrics are a true representation of said talent, with classic country roots intermixed into the rendition and liquor theme of the record.

“I am not the type of artist to write many love songs, but when I heard “Moonshine,” I knew if I was to write a love song, this was it,” adds Jayne. Jayne continues to expand her artistic repertoire with this epic single collaboration involving overseas counterparts that marks one of the biggest milestones in her career.

To accompany the single release of “Moonshine,” Jayne has partnered with Franklin County Distillery, located in the mountains of Virginia, known as the “Moonshine Capital of the World,” to release her own line of two different flavored moonshines, Ridge Runner Pear and Orchard Peach.

Jayne’s 5th album, Wanted, came out of the gate firing all the bullets, reaching No. 1 on the Aria Australian Country Album chart and No. 2 on the Air Australian Indie chart after Jimmy Barns. The album also landed Jayne 2x Golden Guitar Awards for Female Artist of the Year, and Contemporary Album of the Year. Wanted led Jayne to define the foundation and essence of her brand, which electrifies costume attire and custom-made leather accessories by Buffalo Girl designer Terry Cronin. Denham has scored four No. 1 smash hits in Australia, six Top 10 songs in the National Country Charts, 12 Top 30 videos, and six Country Music Channel (CMC) nominations.

To place an order for the two different flavored Moonshines, Ridge Runner Pear and Orchard Peach, or for more information on Jayne Denham, please visit JayneDenham.com.

To connect with Jayne Denham, please visit:

Website | Facebook | Instagram | Spotify | YouTube

For more information, contact Dead Horse Branding at the following:

Danielle Reiss

Dead Horse Branding

creative@deadhb.com

Phone: (949) 421 9787

About Jayne Denham

Five-time Golden Guitar nominee Jayne Denham is one of Australia’s most admired and sought-after country rock performers. Her 5th Album WANTED came out of the gate firing all the bullets, reaching #1 Aria Australian Country Album and #2 on the Air Australian Indie charts after Jimmy Barns. WANTED has been hailed as a Country rock Opera full of sound effects and is a musical journey with a big serving of spaghetti Western on the side. The album landed her 2x Golden Guitar Awards for Female Artist of the Year, and Contemporary Album of the Year. Denham has scored 4 #1 smash hits in Australia, 6 Top 10 songs in the National Country Charts, 12 Top 30 videos, and 6 Country Music Channel (CMC) nominations. Fun fact – Jayne recorded her album Calamity in the home studio of Rascal Flatts’ Jay DeMarcus, who played bass on the album.

Jayne is signed to Dead Horse Branding based in Sydney, Australia and Nashville, TN.

About Dead Horse Branding

Dead Horse Branding is an award-winning public relations, management and branding agency with headquarters in both Nashville, TN, and Sydney, Australia. Dead Horse Branding creates, designs, and refines each component of a brand, ensuring that the brand will always hit the right chord on every level. Dead Horse Branding’s business model is a cutting-edge management and branding service all-in-house that spans multiple industries, including music, fashion, design, business, culinary, entertainment, fitness, and more. There are 7 primary formulas to branding and Dead Horse does them all under one roof, making them a very competitive branding agency.

Branding is an identity developed through our DH7 branding formula, which includes: strategic planning, logo and image design, photography and visual assets, website design, marketing and social media, publicity, licensing, and distribution. Dead Horse Branding’s brand-building technique has been implemented into the education system in the USA and Australia. Rick Caballo and Melissa Core-Caballo were instrumental in helping to lead Kennesaw State University’s Joel A. Katz Music and Entertainment Business program (MEBUS) as one of top curriculums ranked by Billboard Magazine 2022.

Baha Men, LOVING MARY (Steven Tyler’s solo band), Cyndi Lauper, Hachette Book Group, Simon and Schuster, Bo Diddley Estate, HENDRIX Music Academy, Grammy Winning Mark O’Connor Band, Universal Music Group, MTSU, Sony Music, ACPI Group, Interior Designer Kathy Anderson, Gigi Butler of Gigi Cupcakes, TEDx, NAMM, Songwriting University, Marc Jordan, Music Producer Tony Brown, Jayne Denham, Average Joes Entertainment, Music Expo, Joel A. Katz MEBUS Program, The Today Show, Lionsgate, and Hallmark are some of the brands we have had the pleasure of working within the USA and internationally.

Visit deadhorsebranding.com for more information!