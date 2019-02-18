Colt Ford Earns $100,000 Donation for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

Colt Ford recently won the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Million Dollar Hole-in-One for Charity golf event for a second time, meaning he snagged a cool $100,000 for his chosen charity, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Ford is a former golf tour professional.

The country singer was able to get closest to the hole at the seventeenth hole in the finals on Feb. 6, hitting the ball to 13 ft., 4 in. The event took place at the legendary Pebble Beach Golf Links in Monterey, California.

Two years ago, Ford shot 12 in. in the final and won then, too.

Besides winning individually, Ford was a part of the four-man Team (Clint) Eastwood for the 5th Annual Clint Eastwood-Bill Murray Cup 3M Celebrity Challenge. Ford won another $1,000 for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital when Team Eastwood secured the coveted cup, earning $100,000 for player charities of choice and $1,000 for all other charities represented.

“I have been so blessed to get to do some amazing things in my life. Yesterday was one of those amazing days, getting to give over $100,000 to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is something I will never forget,” Ford said of the win in a press release.

Musically he’s been busy, too, as he’s been in the studio recording his next album, which we can expect later in 2019. Ford also recently completed filming a new music video with a special guest, reality star Ben Higgins of The Bachelor.