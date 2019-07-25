Cole Swindell Releases Seductive New Song, ‘All Nighter’

Cole Swindell debuted the second song off of his upcoming EP, an upbeat number titled “All Nighter.”

“Girl, the way you move, you’re setting me on fire / Stars are way up high, yeah, you take me higher / Leaning in real close, like baby, hold me tighter / It’s looking like it’s gon’ be an all nighter / The way you wear that dress, ain’t nobody sleepin’ / Lovin’ on you, babe, it might take all weekend / You’re putting on a show, I’m holding up my lighter / It’s looking like it’s gon’ be an all nighter,” Swindell sings in the chorus.

The new sing-along track was written by Swindell, Ashley Gorley, Jon Nite, and Ross Copperman. The song is a fun summer love song that is going to have you staying up with the song stuck in your head.

The new tune gives fans a taste of his upcoming EP, Down Home Sessions V. Swindell will be releasing a song every month off the extended play during the next five months, through October. The first song he released, “Drinkin’ Hours,’ quickly became a fan favorite.

Since signing with Warner Music Nashville in 2014, Swindell has put out a Down Home Sessions EP every year.

Swindell is currently on the road supporting Luke Bryan’s Sunset Repeat Tour alongside Jon Langston. Later this year, Swindell will hop on Bryan’s Farm Tour featuring Mitchell Tenpenny, the Peach Pickers and DJ Rock.

Fans can purchase each single off Swindell’s Down Home Sessions V EP individually, or as an album once all five songs are released in October.