Cole Swindell Releases New Single ‘Bronco’ Inspired by Family Memories

Cole Swindell has released “Bronco,” a new single inspired by fond memories of his late father and a vintage Ford Bronco that was significant during his childhood. The track focuses on Swindell’s quest to find the truck he and his brothers cherished, transforming those recollections into a nostalgic country anthem.

The concept of the song gained added importance after Swindell shared its demo with his siblings. They embarked on a search for their father Keith’s former Bronco and successfully found it, surprising Swindell with the vehicle while he was shooting the music video for “Girl Dad,” a single reflecting on the life changes he wishes he could have shared with his late father, such as his marriage to Courtney and the birth of his daughter, Rainey.

“I had no clue when I found this old picture of me and my brothers standing with our Dad by his old Bronco just how many memories it would bring back,” said Swindell. “It was a huge part of my childhood, and something I’ve always wanted to find and restore. When my brothers surprised me with it, it was a moment I never thought I’d see and now one that I’ll never forget.”

Swindell co-wrote “Bronco” with Lauren Hungate, Seth Mosley, and Jameson Rodgers. This three-minute, one-second track arrives as Swindell continues exploring a deeply personal phase in his music, following “Girl Dad” and marking the 10th anniversary of “You Should Be Here,” a 2016 song inspired by his father’s passing.

Stream ‘Bronco’ – HERE.