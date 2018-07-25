Cole Swindell Announces ‘Reason To Drink … Another Tour’ With Dustin Lynch, Lauren Alaina

WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE (WMN)’s COLE SWINDELL has extended his “REASON TO DRINK TOUR” with a new leg, the “REASON TO DRINK…ANOTHER TOUR.” Joining SWINDELL this time around will be BROKEN BOW RECORDS’ DUSTIN LYNCH and 19/INTERSCOPE/MERCURY NASHVILLE’s LAUREN ALAINA.

The “REASON TO DRINK…ANOTHER TOUR” will kick off THURSDAY, OCTOBER 4th in TUSCALOOSA, AL and is slated to visit 23 cities throughout the Fall and in to DECEMBER. For a full listing of dates, check out SWINDELL’s website here.