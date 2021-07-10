Cole Scheifele Hails Inspiring Folk Rock With New Single “Turn To You”

Colorado folk artist Cole Scheifele released his folk rock single “Turn To You” as another tease at his upcoming album, The Hideaways. The song embraces the need to occasionally lean on someone for help, guidance, or comfort. As many people do, Scheifele has found himself lost amidst the streak of bad luck we sometimes encounter in life. He describes the feeling, “you keep digging yourself into a deeper hole, and no matter what you seem to do, you can’t get out on your own so you need to lean on someone to help you find your way again.” The single embodies those ruts, but it also has a continuous notion of light at the end of the tunnel. Its welcoming, upbeat sound and underlying uplifting sense introduces the song to a perfect balance between vulnerability and hope.

As an artist who strongly pulls influence from the singer-songwriter and folk genres, Scheifele felt the urge to incorporate more of folk rock for “Turn To You.” An electric guitar solo inspires an unfamiliar freshness that is new to Scheifele and his typical music. “I love the way this song feels like a breath of something new in the scheme of this record,” says Scheifele. His upcoming album, The Hideaways, beautifully blends somber, sensitive moments with bright, hopeful hints throughout. “Turn To You” is an inspiring preview to Scheifele’s album that will introduce a new side of his music to fans.

“Sometimes it takes those really low lows for us to pick our chin up and see what we already have around us, and I think that’s what this song is about for me.” -Cole Scheifele

Cole Scheifele is an up-and-coming folk singer/songwriter based out of Denver, Colorado. He combines beautiful melodies with deep and thought-provoking lyrics that he says stem from his never-ending hunger to discover more about the human experience. “I don’t think we ever stop learning and digesting thoughts and feelings from the world around us” he said, “I try to go into some of the deeper parts of the mind that can be inherently scary, but also endlessly beautiful.” His debut EP Everything Matters, Nothing Matters At All was released in 2019 and is a perfect example of this, as it delves into deep human connection, loss, and existential thoughts.

Backed by a stellar local cast, Scheifele has landed gigs opening for international touring acts such as Jade Bird and was chosen as a Top 10 Finalist out of over 400 entries for The Planet Bluegrass Rocky Mountain Folk Festival Songwriting Competition. He recently caught the attention of The Fray’s Ben Wysocki, a fellow Denver musician and producer. The two teamed up for Scheifele’s first full-length record which is set to be released this summer.