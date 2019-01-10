Cody Johnson Partners with Resistol For Signature Hat Line

Resistol and up and coming country star Cody Johnson are proud to announce the launch of Cody Johnson hat line. A cowboy to his core, Johnson wears his buckle and his hat with pride.

Johnson earned the buckle during his days as a bull rider on the rodeo circuit, with the broken bones and the stories to prove it. From humble beginnings as a former prison guard on horseback, Johnson has risen to dizzying heights securing a co-venture with Warner Music Group Nashville and selling out Rodeo Houston where a sea of 75,000 adoring fans sporting cowboy hats sang his songs back to him in chorus. Johnson closed out the magical night in style by riding out of NRG stadium on horseback wearing his iconic RESISTOL cowboy hat.

Years ago in a meeting Johnson was asked why he wore the hat. His answer was simple and swift; “it’s who I am.” Johnson applies that authentic approach to everything he does, from bull riding to recording records. With powerful vocals, electrifying shows and cowboy swagger, Cody has won the hearts of a loyal base of followers dubbed CoJo Nation.

Resistol is proud to launch the new line of Cody Johnson by Resistol hats featuring Cody’s signature style and colors. The line was revealed at the Denver Western and English apparel market (WESA) in January 2019 to potential retailers. The beautiful line of cowboy hats targeted towards Cody Johnson’s fans is offered in Cody’s own selection of colors and trim, and initially available in 15X, 6X, and 3X qualities of fur felt, as well as vented straw styles.

Ricky Bolin, general manager of Resistol, says “The partnership is a natural fit. Cody wears Resistol hats and has all the characteristics that our brand represents. He has a great hat style and crease and that represents the cowboy so well. We are happy for his success and are glad he has worn Resistol on his journey.”

Cody Johnson says “This is an honor to have my own hat line. I have worn a hat my whole life and I love the quality of Resistol hats and everything they stand for. There is no other brand of hats I would rather wear. I am excited to be able to offer these to my fans.”

The straw hats will be available in stores and online in early March and the felt styles mid- summer.

For more information, please visit www.codyjohnsonmusic.com.