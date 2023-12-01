Cody Howell releases rowdy debut before Dolly Parton feature

Cody Howell may be a country newcomer, but his credits exceed any expectation, with BGVs featured on none other than Dolly Parton’s upcoming rock album, Rockstar. Before the release, Cody Howell has put his boot on the red dirt of country music with a release of his own – his rowdy, debut single, “Any Way You Go.” The song of the fall, “Any Way You Go” is the soundtrack to bonfire Friday nights and small-town weekends.



“‘Any Way You Go’ is a come-as-you-are type of tune,” states Howell. “I’ve been blessed to know and be around good crowds of people. Back home in Kansas, every weekend we’d all meet up, just like every town, good people having good times.”

Produced by industry mainstay Kent Wells, Cody Howell is determined to make a debut that resonates in the music business and echoes across the countryside. “Any Way You Go” has not only earned Cody Howell editorial placement on Spotify’s New Music Friday Country playlist, but lead to Vents Magazine declaring him a “promising rising star in the country music scene.”

“Any Way You Go” is available now on all streaming platforms, as well as the newly released lyric video on YouTube. “Cody is a great emerging new talent already working at an esteemed level,” states Dawn DeJongh, owner of Burning Ground Entertainment. “We are thrilled to watch him continue to develop into the artist he is destined to be, with the help of his first song release.” For more on Cody Howell, follow him on social media @codyhowellcountry.