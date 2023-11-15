Cody Howell Drops Debut Single “Any Way You Go”

Unpredictable, unconventional country artist Cody Howell surprises fans by dropping his debut single “Any Way You Go” early on Friday the 13th. The song of the fall, “Any Way You Go” is the soundtrack to bonfire Friday nights and small-town weekends.

“It’s almost Halloween and the 13th just happened to fall on a Friday, I couldn’t help myself,” Cody Howell comments of his surprise drop. “If I’m gonna have a debut, it’s gonna be fire.”

Cody Howell may be a country newcomer, but his credits exceed any expectation, with BGVs featured on none other than Dolly Parton’s upcoming rock album Rockstar. Now, he’s introducing his own music to the world with the release of his debut single “Any Way You Go.” Produced by industry mainstay Kent Wells, Cody Howell is determined to make this debut resonate in the music business and echoes across the countryside.

“‘Any Way You Go’ is a come-as-you-are type of tune,” states Howell. “I’ve been blessed to know and be around good crowds of people. Back home in Kansas, every weekend we’d all meet up, just like every town, good people having good times.”

Cody Howell‘s “Any Way You Go” is now available on all streaming platforms. “Cody is a great emerging new talent already working at an esteemed level,” states Dawn DeJongh, owner of Burning Ground Entertainment. “We are thrilled to watch him continue to develop into the artist he is destined to be, with the help of his first song release.” For more on Cody Howell, follow him on social media @codyhowellcountry.