“Coconut Kevin” is the first release by Caswell & The Peel N’ Eats to hit the airwaves!

“Coconut Kevin” is the first release from Caswell & The Peel N’ Eats! The band is based in Westerly RI, and was formed in 2022 as a Yacht Rock cover band. A full album is in the works with original songs. Coconut Kevin is based on a real person named Kevin Martin who decided to quit the daily grind, live in his van and head to Key West each winter! “Coconut Kevin” by Caswell & the Peel N’ Eats on #hearnow https:caswellandthepeelneats.hearnow.com

Coconut Kevin by Caswell & the Peel N’ Eats Official Music Video

Catch the wave! Yacht Rock is one of the hottest genres of music, encompassing the smoot sounds of radio from the late 70’s and early 80’s. Think artists like Christopher Cross, Boz Skaggs, Toto and Rupert Holmes and you get the vibe. Throw in some Jimmy Buffett and that turns up the dial! Caswell and the Peel N’ Eats are a seasoned group of musicians who sing, play and dress the part for your nautical experience! Captain hats and pink flamingos are a hallmark of the shows. The performance is upbeat and interactive with audience participation. The band has played festivals and event rooms and has been gaining a following.

You will hear covers of Yacht Rock favorites like “Brandy,” “Escape: The Pina Colada Song,” “Dancing in the Moonlight,” “Spooky,” “Lowdown,” and “Ride Captain Ride.” You will also hear the catchy original, and first single release from the band, “Coconut Kevin” which has become a crowd pleaser and is on over a dozen radio stations, and the video has been seen by over 100,000 online. The band plays mainly Yacht Rock but we do change it up with music of Jimmy Buffett, Sugar Ray’s “Fly” and James Brown’s “Living in America” as well as Tom Petty’s “American Girl.”

The band is sure to draw a crowd to your Yacht or Beach Party, whether it is a festival, fair, concert venue, cruise, or other type of celebration. Caswell & the Peel N’ Eats come with a built-in social media campaign to get the word out and enhance your event. We will create memes and reels for Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok as part of the package.

Yacht Rock with a Parrot Head Twist is the brand. Caswell & the Peel N’ Eats deliver for your venue.

For Booking information contact Caswellcookejr@gmail.com or 401-932-3519

