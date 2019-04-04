Coachella 2019: Kanye’s “Sunday Service” to be Held Atop Campsite “Mountain”

Last week Kanye West announced that he’s bringing his weekly live gospel series “Sunday Service” to the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival for a 9:00 a.m. performance on Easter Sunday (April 21). Now, a few more details about the set have been revealed. Coachella co-founder Paul Tollett told Billboard that the performance will take place on “the Mountain,” a hillside at the Coachella campsite.

Of the “Sunday Service,” Tollett told Billboard: “It’s challenging for us because we’ve never done this before… It was suggested, ‘Why don’t we try this in camping, since it’s in the morning and all the other campers are already there?’ Other people going to the show can come early, if they want [and they’ll be allowed in].” He added, “There’s different heights that Kanye is going to play with.” Tollett also said that anyone with a Coachella ticket will have access to the campsite to catch “Sunday Service.”

Coachella 2019 takes place from April 12-14 and April 19-21. This year’s headliners are Childish Gambino, Ariana Grande, and Tame Impala. The festival announced its full 2019 lineup back in January.