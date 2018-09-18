CMT’s 2018 “Artists of the Year” Honors Women of Country Music

In recognition of the undeniable influence and impact of female artists in country music, CMT announced that for the first-time ever the annual “CMT Artists of the Year” special is dedicated to the women of country music—past, present and future.

This year’s all-female “Artists of the Year” celebration will honor CarrieUnderwood, Miranda Lambert, Kelsea Ballerini, Maren Morris, Little Big Town’s Karen Fairchild and Kimberly Schlapman, and Lady Antebellum’s Hillary Scott. The 90-minute special will premiere on Wednesday, October 17 at 8:00 PM, ET/PT only on CMT.

“This year, we’re evolving the special to reflect what’s happening right now in culture and in the lives of our fans,” said Leslie Fram, Senior Vice President of Music & Talent, CMT. “In this monumental year for women, dedicating one of the biggest nights in the genre to applaud female country artists not only solidifies our commitment, but we hope will spark a much-needed change in the industry.”

As in past years, the event will feature surprise musical pairings and guests that will be announced at a later date. In addition, CMT will further its commitment to female artists through a day-long “Women of Country Music” takeover across all CMT platforms where music lives including music hours on CMT, the 24/7 digital channel CMT Music and CMT Radio’s widely-syndicated shows “CMT Radio LIVE” and “CMT After Midnite” to encourage and inspire increased female airplay on October 17.