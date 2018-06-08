CMT Reveals Increased ‘Music Awards’ Ratings

WEDNESDAY night’s (6/6) “2018 CMT MUSIC AWARDS” telecast captured 1.3 million fans via the network and an additional 2.4 million via PARAMOUNT NETWORK and TV LAND. The AWARDS’ 8p (ET) premiere earned a 4% increase among women 18-49 and a 1% increase in average audience compared to last year’s show.

During the 8p premiere and immediate encore, CMT’s airings increased 17% in women 18-49, 1% in P18-49, and up 5% in average audience. The #CMTAWARDS hashtag trended Top 10 nationally on TWITTER for more than nine hours, as well.