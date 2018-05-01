CMT, John Hamlin Renew Production Partnership Deal

JOHN HAMLIN, veteran television producer and owner of SWITCHED ON ENTERTAINMENT, has renewed his production deal with CMT-TV. As part of the multi-year extension, HAMLIN will continue to serve as Exec. Producer for CMT’s music events, including the “CMT Music Awards,” “CMT Artists Of The Year,” and “CMT Crossroads,” among others. The deal also includes the option to develop new events and specials. Prior to launching SWITCHED ON ENTERTAINMENT in 2015, HAMLIN served as CMT SVP/Music Events & Talent.

“JOHN’s critical eye as a producer, deep relationships within the artist community, and boundless affection for our brand has elevated our revered music series and specials to new critical and ratings highs,” said CMT/TV LAND GM FRANK TANKI. “We are thankful they remain in his capable hands.”