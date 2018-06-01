CMT, iHeartCountry Team Up Again For ‘CMT Music Awards’ Coverage

iHeart + CMT = Partners

COUNTRY MUSIC TELEVISION (CMT) and iHEARTCOUNTRY are continuing their multi-platform collaboration, serving as official radio partners for the “2018 CMT MUSIC AWARDS” and airing the show live from NASHVILLE’s BRIDGESTONE ARENA at 8p (CT) on WEDNESDAY, JUNE 6th.

Additionally, PREMIERE NETWORKS affiliates and iHEARTCOUNTRY stations are joining the exclusive radio remotes from NASHVILLE on MONDAY, JUNE 4th and TUESDAY, JUNE 5th. “CMT AFTER MIDNITE WITH CODY ALLAN,” “THE BOBBY BONES SHOW,” and “THE CROOK & CHASE COUNTDOWN” will be on location, airing interviews with “CMT MUSIC AWARDS” nominees, artists, and performers. CAPITOL NASHVILLE’s LITTLE BIG TOWN will host the awards show. More information here.