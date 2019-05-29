CMT Crossroads Goes Big with Brooks & Dunn and Friends

CMT announced that GRAMMY Award-winning, best-selling country duo Brooks & Dunn will take the stage with some of the brightest young talent in country music during a special public taping of “CMT Crossroads,” the network’s flagship music series. The hour-long show will tape in downtown Nashville on Tuesday, June 4 and will premiere on CMT on Friday, June 28 at 10 p.m. ET .

“CMT Crossroads: Brooks & Dunn and Friends” will tape as an outdoor public event, adding to an exciting week of live music ahead of the “CMT Music Awards,” which airs LIVE from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, June 5 at 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT.

Fans are invited to attend the “CMT Crossroads” taping on Tuesday, June 4, at the corner of 5th and Broadway in downtown Nashville. The taping begins at 8:30 p.m. CT and fans should arrive early, as the event is standing-room only and entrance is on a first-come, first-served basis.

Artists joining Brooks & Dunn onstage during “CMT Crossroads,” performing tracks from the duo’s No. One REBOOT album include: