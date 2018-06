CMHOF Ups Ali Tonn To Sr. Dir./Education & Public Programs

The COUNTRY MUSIC HALL OF FAME AND MUSEUM (CMHOF) has upped ALI TONN to Sr. Dir./Education & Public Programs, effective immediately. TONN has been with the CMHOF since 2005 and oversees all content developed and provided in the CMHOF’s TAYLOR SWIFT EDUCATION CENTER.

TONN has also helped develop a partnership with NASHVILLE PUBLIC LIBRARY’s WISHING CHAIR PRODUCTIONS. She also played a key role in the creation and launch of COMMUNITY COUNTS: MUSEUM ADMISSION PROGRAM FOR LOCALS.