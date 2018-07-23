CMHOF To Celebrate Loretta Lynn’s Legacy With Special Program On August 4th

The COUNTRY MUSIC HALL OF FAME AND MUSEUM (CMHOF) will host a panel discussion to honor Country icon and CMHOF member LORETTA LYNN on SATURDAY, AUGUST 4th at 2p (CT). Panelists for “WOMAN ENOUGH: LORETTA LYNN’S LEGACY” will include artists BRENDA LEE, JEANNIE SEELY, and AUBRIE SELLERS along with writer HOLLY GLEASON.

The panelists will discuss LYNN’s legacy and how she dealt with the special challenges for women, including gender bias and sexism, in the pursuit of her career, and how these issues directly influenced her music with songs like “Don’t Come Home A’Drinkin’ (With Lovin’ On Your Mind),” “Fist City,” “The Pill,” “Rated X,” and others. “WOMAN ENOUGH: LORETTA LYNN’S LEGACY” will mark the closing of the exhibit “LORETTA LYNN: BLUE KENTUCKY GIRL.” The program will take place in the CMHOF’s FORD THEATER; it is included with CMHOF admission and is free to MUSEUM members.