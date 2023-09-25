CMG Radio Launches Urban AC ”101.5 The Vibe” in Tampa

CMG Radio flips CHR WPOI-FM (Hot 101.5)/Tampa to Urban AC as “101.5 The Vibe – Tampa Bay’s Only R&B.” The new format will air artists such as Usher, Alicia Keys and Mary J. Blige. With a similar mindset, CMG Radio recently switched the frequency of Urban AC Hot 99.5 FM Jacksonville to 106.5 FM. This move extends the station’s signal, allowing it to reach a larger audience in the Jacksonville market.

“We’re excited to launch 101.5 The Vibe and satisfy a significant format need in Tampa’s rapidly growing market,” said CMG Radio EVP Rob Babin. “We program our radio stations with local research and audience feedback, so they are tailored to each market. Launching this exciting brand will create a new opportunity for advertisers to connect with highly engaged consumers.”

“This Tampa launch and Jacksonville frequency change demonstrate our commitment to the Urban AC format,” added CMG Radio VP of Audience & Operations Chris Eagan. “101.5 The Vibe is the latest addition to our portfolio of award-winning Urban AC stations in Miami, Orlando, Jacksonville, and Atlanta. I’m proud of the hard work our Tampa and Jacksonville teams put into these moves.”