CMA to Celebrate Dolly Parton with Special Live Event on ABC

The Country Music Association is set to honor Dolly Parton with a two-hour live television special celebrating the life, music, and enduring legacy of the country music legend. Titled “CMA Presents I Will Always Love You: A Celebration of Dolly Parton,” the event will be broadcast on Wednesday, Oct. 21, from 9 to 11 p.m. EDT on ABC and Disney+ both in the U.S. and internationally, with streaming available on Hulu the following day.

Dolly Parton passed away on Aug. 25 at the age of 80 after a brief battle with cancer. The tribute will reflect on her extensive career as a singer, songwriter, actress, entertainer, and entrepreneur, while also emphasizing her philanthropic efforts and her impact on generations of fans. The CMA describes this event as a chance to celebrate the wide-ranging contributions Parton has made to country music and beyond.

The event will take place at Belmont University’s Fisher Center for the Performing Arts in Nashville, incorporating live performances, archival footage, and personal anecdotes from individuals connected to Parton. Further details regarding performers and ticket availability will be released soon. This venue has previously hosted the premiere of Parton’s “Dolly” musical and is linked to a broader partnership with Belmont, including the Dolly U entertainment initiative.

CMA CEO Sarah Trahern stated: “Dolly Parton belonged to the whole world, but she was born of this industry, and this industry owes her a debt of gratitude that words alone cannot repay.” The project is being overseen by executive producer Robert Deaton in cooperation with the CMA and Belmont University. Proceeds from the event will benefit Parton’s Imagination Library, the children’s literacy initiative she established.

Editorial credit: Kathy Hutchins