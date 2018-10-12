CMA Pledges Matching Contribution For ‘Heal The Music Day’

The COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION (CMA) has teamed with MUSIC HEALTH ALLIANCE (MHA) to offer a matching contribution for donations raised within the music industry during MHA’s second annual “HEAL THE MUSIC DAY” on OCTOBER 19th. CMA will match dollar-for-dollar donations, up to $100,000, in support of the initiative, in which every dollar donated equals $30 in healthcare resources in the “HEAL THE MUSIC” program.

“CMA is proud to join the long list of contributors to this tremendous cause,” said CMA CEO SARAH TRAHERN. “As a trade organization, supporting the music community is at the forefront of our mission. After providing a community grant last year, we wanted to get involved in a bigger way for this year’s ‘HEAL THE MUSIC DAY.’ MUSIC HEALTH ALLIANCE advocates for our entire industry and shows the power of how professionals from all areas of the business come together to support one another.”