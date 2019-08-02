CMA Fest The Music Event of Summer Hosted By Thomas Rhett and Kelsea Ballerini Airs Sunday, August 4 on ABC

“CMA Fest,” the Music Event of Summer, premieres this Sunday, Aug. 4 at 8/7c on the ABC Television Network. The primetime concert special brings the hottest music acts together on one stage for three full hours of epic collaborations and must-see performances. Hosted by Thomas Rhett and Kelsea Ballerini with special guest host Bobby Bones, “CMA Fest” brings Country Music’s Ultimate Fan Experience to a national television audience for a 16th straight year.

Viewers who don’t have a cable or streaming subscription can visit ABCinstantaccess.com to sign up for a service of their choice, most of which offer a free trial period.

Filmed during Nashville’s 48th annual CMA Fest in June, the television special showcases more than 30 of today’s hottest hits performed by the biggest names in music as they hit the stage during the four-day festival. Catch performances by Lil Nas X joined by Billy Ray Cyrus and Keith Urban, Kelsea Ballerini and The Chainsmokers, Brothers Osborne with Brooks & Dunn and Ashley McBryde, Brantley Gilbert and Lindsay Ell, Tim McGraw and Luke Combs, Maren Morris and Brandi Carlile, and Carrie Underwood with Joan Jett. Additional performers include Dierks Bentley, Kane Brown, Luke Bryan, Dan + Shay, Florida Georgia Line, Chris Janson, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, Midland, Old Dominion, Pistol Annies, Rascal Flatts, Blake Shelton, Thomas Rhett and Brett Young.