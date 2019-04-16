CMA Fest Reveals Lineup For Firestone Country Roads Stage

Back for a third straight year, CMA Fest has revealed the lineup for the popular nightly concerts at the Firestone Country Roads Stage at Ascend Amphitheater Thursday, June 6 through Saturday, June 8 , with performances starting at 6:30 PM/CT each evening.

Tickets are required for entry, with three-day reserved tickets selling for $66, single-day reserved for $25 each night and single-day lawn selling for $10 per night, plus taxes and fees. Fan presale begins Wednesday, April 17 at 10:00 AM/CT and closes Thursday, April 18 at 5:00 PM/CT, with public on-sale opening Friday, April 19 at 10:00 AM/CT. Tickets can be purchased at CMAfest.com or Ticketmaster.com.

Firestone Country Roads Stage at Ascend Amphitheater Presented by BBR Music Group kicks off the festivities Thursday night. Headliner Chase Rice will be joined by Jimmie Allen, Blanco Brown, Adam Craig, Lindsay Ell, Tyler Farr, King Calaway, LOCASH and Runaway June.

Brett Young will headline Firestone Country Roads Stage at Ascend Amphitheater on Friday night. Joining Young will be Bailey Bryan, Jordan Davis, Adam Hambrick, Caylee Hammack, Jillian Jacqueline and Mitchell Tenpenny.

Closing out Saturday night, fans will enjoy Firestone Country Roads Stage at Ascend Amphitheater Presented by Warner Music Nashville. Hunter Hayes and Cody Johnson will co-headline the evening, joined by Ingrid Andress, Tucker Beathard and Ashley McBryde.

“We are excited for the Ascend Amphitheater performances to return for a third straight year with a stellar lineup and are thrilled to offer an additional nightly concert series to festival goers as well as our local Nashville fanbase during CMA Fest,” said Damon Whiteside, CMA Chief Marketing Officer. “With a portion of ticket proceeds benefiting high-quality music education initiatives across the U.S. through the CMA Foundation, the loyal fans that attend the Firestone Country Roads Stage at Ascend Amphitheater are helping to support this mission.”

As part of its partnership with CMA Fest, Firestone will create unique experiences for festival attendees through both its interactive space at Xfinity Fan Fair X inside Music City Center and the popular nightly concerts on the Firestone Country Roads Stage at Ascend Amphitheater. As a fan favorite for the past two years, each nightly show will feature an exciting list of Country Music stars from some of the industry’s leading labels and management partners, including Broken Bow, Red Light Management and Warner Music Nashville. Full details on activities and activations will be announced at a later date.

“As a time-tested American brand built on durability and dependability, Firestone fits perfectly as the Official Tire of Country Music,” said Amber Holm, Vice President, Consumer and Customer Engagement, Bridgestone Americas. “Like those who drive on Firestone tires, Country Music’s inspiring artists and passionate fans understand what it means to work hard. We’re excited to give them a chance to play hard, too, by partnering with CMA Fest to offer nightly shows right here in our hometown of Nashville on the Firestone Country Roads Stage at Ascend Amphitheater.”

Outdoor daytime stages including the Budweiser Forever Country Stage, Chevy Riverfront Stage and others to be announced soon are free and open to the public. Additional stage lineups, Xfinity Fan Fair X activities and more will be announced in the coming weeks. All artist lineups are subject to change.

Don’t miss a beat by staying connected with CMA on CMAfest.com, the Official CMA Fest App, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and sign up for CMA Country Connection emails to receive the latest news as soon as it’s announced.