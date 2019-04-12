CMA FEST ANNOUNCES MORE PERFORMERS FOR NIGHTLY CONCERTS AT NISSAN STADIUM

Chris Janson and Brett Young Added to Lineup

National Anthem Singers and Opening Acts Revealed

CMA Fest Ticket Proceeds Benefit Music Education Programs

Spanning the U.S. Through the CMA Foundation

The Country Music Association has added performances to the nightly concerts at Nissan Stadium during CMA Fest in downtown Nashville Thursday, June 6 through Sunday, June 9. A limited number of four-day passes for the nightly performances at Nissan Stadium are still available at CMAfest.com or through the CMA Box Office at 1-800-CMA-FEST.

Brett Young will take the stadium stage Saturday night, while Chris Janson will perform Sunday night. Nissan Stadium openers include Marty Stuart on Thursday, Jo Dee Messina on Friday, Billy Ray Cyrus on Saturday and David Lee Murphy on Sunday. Two different student groups from Nashville School of the Arts, a beneficiary of the CMA Foundation, will perform the National Anthem during CMA Fest – the first kicking off the Chevy Riverfront Stage Thursday morning, followed by a second group performing Thursday evening at Nissan Stadium. Additional artists performing the National Anthem at the stadium include Lindsay Ell on Friday, Runaway June on Saturday, and Jimmie Allen on Sunday. More festival news and lineup additions will be announced in the coming weeks.

Artists performing at CMA Fest donate their time so a portion of ticket proceeds can directly benefit high-quality music education initiatives across the U.S. through the CMA Foundation.

Previously announced Country Music superstars performing during the nightly concerts at Nissan Stadium include Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, Brothers Osborne, Kane Brown, Luke Bryan, Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Florida Georgia Line, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, Tim McGraw, Maren Morris, Old Dominion, Pistol Annies, Rascal Flatts, Thomas Rhett, Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban.

Named the “gold standard” and topping Billboard’s list of the 10 Best Country Music Festivals, last year’s CMA Fest drew capacity crowds and the largest engagement by Country Music fans in the event’s history, with visitors from all 50 states, Puerto Rico and 36 international countries flocking to downtown Nashville.

Additional stage lineups, Xfinity Fan Fair X activities and more will be announced in the coming weeks. Don’t miss a beat by staying connected with CMA on CMAfest.com, the Official CMA Fest App, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and sign up for CMA Country Connection emails to receive the latest news as soon as it’s announced.

CMA Fest will once again be filmed for a national prime time television special to air on the ABC Television Network this summer. This is the 16th consecutive year the event has been filmed for a network television special, a feat no other music festival has achieved. “CMA Fest” will be executive produced by Robert Deaton.

About CMA Fest

The Ultimate Country Music Fan Experience™ began in 1972 as Fan Fair®, which drew 5,000 fans to Nashville’s Municipal Auditorium. Now in its 48th year, the legendary festival has become the city’s signature Country Music event that hosts tens of thousands of fans from all 50 states, Puerto Rico and 36 international countries. In 2018, CMA Fest featured 11 official stages with hundreds of artists performing—all to benefit music education. CMA Fest is a one-of-a-kind festival with artists donating their time to perform so ticket proceeds can directly benefit high-quality music programs across the country through the CMA Foundation. CMA Fest is filmed for a prime time ABC Television Network special, with 2019 marking the 16th consecutive year the event has been filmed for television, a feat no other music festival has achieved.

About the CMA Foundation

Established in 2011 as the philanthropic arm of the Country Music Association (CMA), the CMA Foundation is committed to improving and sustaining high-quality music education programs across the United States, working to ensure every child has the opportunity to participate in music education. Through strategic partnerships, professional development and grant distribution, the CMA Foundation, a nonprofit 501(c)(3), has invested more than $25 million across the national public school system, after school programs, summer camps and community outreach organizations. Guided by the generosity of the Country Music community, proceeds from CMA Fest, the four-day long music festival held annually in Nashville, are used to power the CMA Foundation’s social impact and unique model of giving.