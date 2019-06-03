CMA Fest 101: Everything You Need to Know When Visiting CMA Fest 2019

Nashville becomes CMA Fest headquarters during the first week of June every year, with fans coming in from around the world to attend both the official festival with numerous stages and separate private events from many of country music’s top artists. We’ve gathered together all of the top events coming up as part of CMA Fest 2019 in one handy guide.

Even if you couldn’t snag an official ticket to the festival, a number of CMA Fest’s official stages are free and open to the general public. Though the official festival begins on June 6, some of the related festivities begin as early as June 1.

There are countless events, stages and performances. Here are some of our favorite signature events during Music City’s most packed week!

CMT Music Awards

Where: Bridgestone Arena

When: June 5

Who: Performances from Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan and many more.

What: Awards show celebrating country music videos.

HGTV Lodge

Where: Downtown Nashville off Broadway, exact location TBA.

When: June 6-9 daily.

Who: Dierks Bentley, Old Dominion, Eric Paslay, Carly Pearce, Danielle Bradbery and more!

What: Intimate acoustic performances with both up and coming and well-known artists. Fans have to enter to win a ticket into each show.

Darius Rucker & Friends

Where: The Ryman Auditorium.

When: June 3 @ 7:30 PM.

Who: Darius Rucker and an all-star lineup..

What: A benefit for St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.

Pandora: Live

Where: Marathon Music Works.

When: June 3 @ 6-10 PM.

Who: Maren Morris, Lindsay Ell, Tenille Townes.

What: Intimate live performances from Morris, Ell and Townes.

Stars for Second Harvest

Where: The Ryman Auditorium.

When: June 4 @ 7:30 PM.

Who: Keith Urban, Mason Ramsey, Hardy, Madison Kozak and Lee Thomas Miller.

What: A benefit for Second Harvest Foodbank hosted by songwriter Craig Wiseman.

Firestone Country Roads Stage Amphitheater

Where: Ascend Amphitheater.

When: June 6-8 with doors opening @ 6PM.

Who: Chase Rice, Hunter Hayes, Cody Johnson, Brett Young and many more.

What: Nightly concert performances (during stadium concerts).

Fan Fair X

Where: Music City Center.

When: June 6-9.

Who: Various artists.

What: Shopping, meet and greets, interviews with stars, exclusive acoustic sets, games and much more!

Ty Herndon and GLAAD’s Concert for Love & Acceptance

Where: Wildhorse Saloon.

When: Thursday, June 6 @ 7:45 PM (7:00 PM Doors).

Who: Ty Herndon, Antigone Rising, Lee Brice, Daughtry, Harper Grae, Mickey Guyton, Tayla Lynn, Brody Ray, Tyler Rich, Brandon Stansell, Rita Wilson and Chely Wright.

What: A concert supporting GLAAD (Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation).

Miranda Lambert MuttNation Walk

Where: Begins at Nissan Stadium.

When: June 6 @ 8:30 AM.

Who: Miranda Lambert and puppies!

What: A walk with people and their dogs that benefits MuttNation Foundation.

Thomas Rhett Center Point Road Experience

Where: Bridgestone Arena.

When: Saturday, June 8 @12 PM.

Who: Thomas Rhett.

What: A concert debuting his new album Center Point Road.