Clyde the Band Falls Back Into Old Habits With Explosive New Single “high”

Los Angeles-based indie rock band Clyde the Band returns with their punchy new single, “high.” The track is the next chapter of their upcoming conceptual LP centered around the fictional character Clyde and his journey after heartbreak. Fueled by driving guitars, explosive percussion, and restless energy, the track captures the chaos that follows a moment of acceptance, proving that healing is rarely a straight path. “high” is out now and available to stream on all major streaming platforms.

Leaning into the heavier, more chaotic side of their indie rock sound, Clyde the Band transforms emotional backsliding into an exhilarating rush of distortion, pounding rhythms, and unfiltered honesty. While the previous single, “S.O.L,” marked the beginning of acceptance, “high” finds Clyde slipping back into destructive habits, illustrating the frustrating reality that progress is never perfectly linear. Through lyrics like “Roll up my worries / and kiss them goodnight / so I just get high / I don’t know why,” the band captures the temptation to escape rather than confront anguish. “Even though the song was mostly written while high, I think it shows a character who is dealing with his own problems in unhealthy ways and voicing that he wants to change towards the end of the song,” shares Sean Temple, founding member and vocalist of Clyde the Band. While previous singles “outloud,” “better,” and “S.O.L” introduced Clyde’s unraveling and first steps toward catharsis, “high” reminds listeners that growth is rarely straightforward, revealing the inevitable setbacks that come before lasting healing. Recorded alongside close friend, co-producer, and engineer Joey Macmahan, the track evolved beyond its original demo with an experimental drum solo and Casio synths that heighten its unpredictable, off-balance energy. “high” was mixed and mastered by Daniel Bermudez.

For Clyde the Band, “high” represents another defining chapter in the arc of their forthcoming LP. Formed in 2019 by longtime friends Sean Temple and Jessamine Finney, the Los Angeles-based project grew from years of collaboration before officially taking shape during a trip to a small island off the coast of Maine. Inspired by the nearby town of Port Clyde, the band created Clyde as both a namesake and a fictional character through which they explore heartbreak, insecurity, grief, and self-discovery. Originally formed as a duo, the band has since expanded to include guitarist Natalie Bogert, allowing their sound to become even more dynamic. Ahead of the forthcoming album, the band has received early praise from press outlets like MXDWN, Live Nation’s Ones to Watch, and Up To Hear Music.

With “high,” Clyde the Band continues building a deeply relatable coming-of-age narrative that embraces both the victories and the relapses that shape emotional recovery. As Clyde’s journey unfolds throughout the band’s debut record, the single offers another honest glimpse into a character learning that change doesn’t happen overnight. Stream “high” on all major streaming platforms now. Follow Clyde the Band on Instagram and TikTok @clydetheband to stay updated on upcoming releases and announcements surrounding their album.