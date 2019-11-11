CLOSING OUT TOP40 FOR FALL 2019

Niall Horan saved the best for last in 2019. His new single “Nice To Meet Ya” (Capitol) was really quite the pleasant surprise. Billie Eilish continues to amuse and amaze radio. Her new “All The Good Girls Go To Hell” (S Curve/EMI) puts another hit on her list. The unlikely pairing of Dan + Shay & Justin Bieber has turned out to be the biggest delight at Top40 so far this year. “10,000 Hours” (Warner Music Nashville) is so good that it didn’t take but a minute for our stations & their music and program directors to jump all over it. Looks like another #1 for both as we get ready to close out the final quarter of 2019.

The boys we have come to know as 5 Seconds Of Summer are back at the format with a real charmer. All the girls scream and light up the phones when they spin the song “Teeth” (Interscope) so you can’t really ignore them now can you? Illenium teams up with Jon Bellion for a track that deserves your love and respect. “Good Things Fall Apart” (Astralwerks/Capitol) is the jam that I’m talking about and this one could go all the way baby. Alessia Cara has an excellent song out and about called “Rooting For You” (Def Jam/UMG) that you should save some room for on your music playlist. I’m also loving the new single from Stephen Puth. Yes, Charlie’s little brother has a hit with “Look Away” (Arista/Sony) so I hope there is no family jealousy out there for this one.

Chris Brown is taking on Drake and once the feud is over they both hope that you will help them with the single “No Guidance” (RCA/RLG). I would not want to make either of them mad at this point. We love seeing the Rob Georg single doing so well at radio. His “Carry The Wind” (Coast) is so good that we even ran a ad for him in this issue so make sure you check it out & he’s got a new one too. Swigga Geovanni is taking it to church as his new “DMLY” (Indie) moves past the pack. This new recording artist with many talents is the “real deal” so make sure you give him some extra spins so we can break this Top5 and in record time.

Twenty One Pilots are on fire once again as they take the song “The Hype” (Fueled By Ramen/Atlantic/WMG) to a higher calling. The biggest pairing of the week (so get your tablet out and write this down). We’re talking about French Montana & Post Malone, with Cardi B & Rvssian & I’m sure there are more to add. “Writing On The Wall” (Bad Boy Entertainment/Epic) is the track so need we say more? There’s a single out there with Kygo & Whitney Houston called “Higher Love” (Kygo/RCA) that is getting a lot of action and if you are smart and spiritual, I would jump on this one but very prayerfully.

Marshmello & Kane Brown are getting lots of love and praise for the single “One Thing Right” (RCA Nashville). Recording artist Gramma Rikki has got everyone’s attention and it’s about time. Her “Earth-Ship” single is so good and so are the amazing harmonies. Also pulling in some rather big numbers is Total Life who is taking their debut single “A Great Love” to the top of many charts. Recording artist Garrett Young has a good thing going as he takes his “Stray Cat Call” out for a spin.

The band Indecent Exposure is actually getting a lot of exposure at radio. Their debut single entitled “Take A Look” has been ranking among the “most added” for several weeks & now it’s on its way to becoming the bands first charted Hit. Blueface has joined forces with Jeremih to create some music magic. “Close Up” (Cash Money/Republic) is the jam that I’m talking about and this one is oh so good. Joy Mover is taking her current single “Heaven In Your Heart” to the top of the Top40 and we’re all thrilled for her.

Wax is a name that you may not know just yet but hang on – you sure will. The debut single in “Diamond In The Rough” is nothing short of brilliant. Expect some monster things ahead as we see and hear more about the amazing Wax. Billy F. Otis continues to amaze us each and every week. His “Front Page News” is a big hit here at Top40 and on the AC40 format as well. Please consider all of the above when we get ready to announce our New Music Awards Nominations.