CLOE WILDER RELEASES SWOONING COVER VIDEO OF “WOULD I [MAGGIE LINDEMANN]”

Critically acclaimed dark/pop songstress Cloe Wilder released the latest installment in her music video cover series – this one being for her cover of “Would I” by Maggie Lindemann. The video sees Wilder cooly standing by walls with varying pops of color, hooking the viewer in with a cautionary tale about not giving in to hopelessness. Watch HERE.

“I think it’s really cool when people write personal songs like this … details of struggles and stuff like that. I love that. I love how it’s centered around friends, and being influenced by everything around you.” – Cloe Wilder

Cloe Wilder’s dreamy new cover music video releases after her debut single, “Overthinking”, which was released on April 26th, 2019. Produced by Grammy-winning producer Jason “JG” Gilbert [Eminem] and Grammy-nominated producer Jayme David Silverstein [Miguel], the song is an inside look into an anxiety-ridden world, backed by astounding vocals, pizzicato strings, and joyously melancholic synth line.

About Cloe Wilder

Dark/Pop’s newest powerhouse, Cloe Wilder, is a force to be reckoned with. Armed with incredibly powerful songwriting skills, in addition to a voice beyond her years, 13-year-old songstress Cloe crafts melancholic, yet fiercely relatable songs that touch the deepest parts of the human psyche. Championing the concept of accepting one’s mental health issues and embracing imperfection, she is light years beyond the typical young musician, set to become a revolution in her time, starting with her flawless debut single, “Overthinking”.

www.instagram.com/cloewilder |www.cloewilder.com | www.facebook.com/cloewilder | www.twitter.com/cloewilder | https://bit.ly/2QSz091

###

For more information, please contact:

Melanie Rogoff – JV Agency / (480) 720-7836

melanie@jv.agency