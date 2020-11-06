Cloe Wilder Releases Stunning New Single, “Call Me If You Need Me”

Indie-pop singer/songwriter Cloe Wilder releases her new single “Call Me If You Need Me” today along with the official video – listen to the song on all platforms, including Spotify HERE and watch the video on YouTube HERE. Stunning synths surround Cloe’s angelic vocals in the new single, making it her dreamiest pop release yet. “Call Me If You Need Me” takes the listener inside of Cloe’s mind, as she decides to leave the typical teenager path laid out for her behind and pursue her dreams in Los Angeles. Directed by Bobby Hanaford (Vic Mensa, Ava Max), the new music video creates a dark, vibey mood and plays into the song’s title, complete with a phone booth. Fans can also check out the new song on Cloe’s phone line and leave a personalized message at 877-791-CLOE. Cloe will perform “Call Me If You Need Me”, “It’s True” + more tonight during her Backyard Session – tune in at 5 PM PST and watch the performance on her Instagram HERE.

Watch the official video for “Call Me If You Need Me”: https://youtu.be/J-L95Hx_nmo

Listen to “Call Me If You Need Me”: https://smarturl.it/cwcmiynm

On the meaning behind the song, Cloe shared “This song reflects my maturity and growth that I owe to California. Even though I’m in Florida for about half of the time, I am now fully aware that I don’t belong there. I think it’s really cool that I already know where I wanna be. But, at the end of the day, I’m leaving, and that’s sad. I’ll always be there for people, but I can’t be there physically. So like, call me if you need me.”

“Call Me If You Need Me” is the second single off of Cloe’s upcoming EP, “Teenage Lullabies” which will be released in January 2021. The EP title was inspired by a reference from Cloe’s first single “It’s True” – watch the official video HERE. The EP contains Cloe’s most mature material to date, and encompasses her life thus far and all the moments and feelings she’s experienced along the way.

About Cloe Wilder:

Cloe Wilder is an indie-pop singer-songwriter from Clearwater, Florida. At just 14-years-old, Cloe has a voice way beyond her years, managing to create melancholic, yet incredibly relatable songs. From an early age, her artistic talents started thriving as she started taking piano lessons which consequently helped her to discover her passions for singing surprising her family and anyone around her. In December 2018, Cloe started her YouTube channel where she began to cover songs by Halsey, Alessia Cara, Billie Eilish, Sasha Sloan, and more. She kicked off 2020 with the release of “Crying When I Shouldn’t.” and followed it up with her second release of the year, “You & Lonely” in June. The song is co-written by Cloe and produced by Jayme Silverstein (Alicia Keys, Miguel, Estelle). Cloe’s released her first single “It’s True” off of her upcoming EP “Teenage Lullabies”, in September. Her second single “Call Me If You Need Me” is out today. Cloe will release her debut EP in January 2021.

