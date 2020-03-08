Cloe Wilder Releases New Single Produced by Billie Eilish team

Amassing hundreds of thousands of streams and views, and arriving as a rising star in 2020, the 14-year-old American artist, CLOE WILDER announces today the release of her newest single and music video “Crying When I Shouldn’t.” The single was produced and co-written by Eric Scullin who has worked with RZA and Mark Needham (The Killers), with a special collaboration with three-time Grammy® Award winners and Billie Eilish’s mixing and mastering team, Rob Kinelski and John Greenham. “Crying When I Shouldn’t” is available today via all digital platforms HERE.

To celebrate the big news, the promising star shares the news that the official video will also be premiering at the big screens of the Universal Studio City Walk in Los Angeles, CA.

Watch the official video HERE.

Produced and co-written by Eric Scullin, Cloe also had the opportunity to collaborate for this single alongside Billie Eilish’s mixing and mastering team Rob Kinelski and John Greenham. The engineering and mastering professionals became three-time winners in the 62nd Annual Grammy® Awards 2020 with their contribution to Elish’s hits and career success, and today, they become part of a new journey with Cloe, releasing this stunning song that can transcend genres and generations.

“I’m afraid that this song will get lost in translation so let me clarify: Cry for yourself, it’s healthy. I’m promoting vulnerability and expression. I wrote this song with Eric Scullin when I was frustrated, I guess. I was confusing my feelings for letting somebody win when it’s not like that. You could say that we are entering my new “era” with this song 🙂 That’s why it feels so good to give you this. This was one of my favorite writing processes. The song was mixed and mastered by Rob Kinelski and John Greenham, one of the wildest parts of actually being a member of the industry is working with people you admire. You guys are crazy talented. Everybody has worked so hard on this single. I’m so grateful to all of you. I filmed this video with Joseph Yao and his team. I love this visual so much, I hope you do too.” expressed Cloe.

This single marks the beginning of a new chapter in her life, and Cloe’s career it’s on the verge of a major breakthrough and will be making her presence known stateside with various activations. www.instagram.com/cloewilder | http://youtube.com/CloeWilder | https://www.cloewilder.com/

