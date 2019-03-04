Clint Black Is Still ‘Killin’ Time’ on 30th Anniversary Tour
Clint Black will celebrate the 30th anniversary of his triple platinum-selling debut album, Killin’ Time, by hitting the road for his Still … Killin’ Time Tour in 2019.
Black’s Still… Killin’ Time Tour launches on March 8 in Norman, Okla., and will continue throughout the year with new dates yet to be announced. Tickets to most of the shows are available via Black’s official website tour calendar.
Released in the spring of 1989, Killin’ Time is to this day one of the highest-selling debut albums in country music history. The truthful and sincere lyrics paired with Black’s voice made him a legend. Black will be performing a number of songs from the classic album during the Still …Killin’ Time Tour, including classic No. 1 hits like “A Better Man,” “Nobody’s Home” and “Killin’ Time.”
“My songs and especially the songs from Killin’ Time are the glue that connects me to my fans,” Black says in a press release. “I’m excited that they’ve been a part of the soundtrack to their lives for so many years.”
Black’s career has seen him score 22 No. 1 singles, making him one of the most successful singer-songwriters of the ’80s and ’90s. Black has sold over 20 million records, earned more than a dozen gold and platinum awards in the United States and Canada, won a Grammy Award and earned a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
Clint Black’s 2019 Still… Killin’ Time 30th Anniversary Tour Dates:
March 8 — Norman, Okla. @ Riverwind Casino
March 9 — Kansas City, Mo. @ Ameristar Casino KC Star Pavillion
March 15 — Evansville, Ind. @ Aiken Theatre
March 16 — Northfield, Ohio @ Hard Rock Live
March 22 — St. Petersburg, Fla. @ Mahaffey Theater
March 23 — Fort Pierce, Fla @ Sunrise Theatre
March 24 — Naples, Fla. @ Hayes Hall
March 29 — Waterloo, N.Y. @ Del Lago Resort & Casino
March 30 — Rising Sun, Ind.@ Rising Star Casino Resort
March 31 — Bristol, Tenn. @ Paramount Center for the Arts
April 12 — Westbury, N.Y. -@ Theatre at Westbury
April 26 — Hinckley, Minn. @ Grand Casino Hinckley Event Center
April 27 — Wisconsin Dells, Wisc. @ Crystal Grande Music Theatre
May 3 — Live Oak, Fla. @ Suwannee River Jam
June 20 — Manhattan, Kan. @ Country Stampede
June 21 — Dubuque, Iowa @ America’s River Festival
June 23 — Chicago, Ill. @ Country LakeShake Festival
July 20 — Cheyenne, Wy. @ Cheyenne Frontier Days
July 24 — Helena, Mont. @ Lewis & Clark County Fairgrounds
Aug. 23 — Mitchell, S.D. @ Corn Palace Festival
Sept. 7 — Eldon, Mo. @ Shawnee Bluff Vineyard
Sept. 26 — Minot, N.D. @ Norsk Hostfest
Oct. 8 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ Eccles Theater