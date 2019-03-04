Clint Black Is Still ‘Killin’ Time’ on 30th Anniversary Tour

Clint Black will celebrate the 30th anniversary of his triple platinum-selling debut album, Killin’ Time, by hitting the road for his Still … Killin’ Time Tour in 2019.

Black’s Still… Killin’ Time Tour launches on March 8 in Norman, Okla., and will continue throughout the year with new dates yet to be announced. Tickets to most of the shows are available via Black’s official website tour calendar.

Released in the spring of 1989, Killin’ Time is to this day one of the highest-selling debut albums in country music history. The truthful and sincere lyrics paired with Black’s voice made him a legend. Black will be performing a number of songs from the classic album during the Still …Killin’ Time Tour, including classic No. 1 hits like “A Better Man,” “Nobody’s Home” and “Killin’ Time.”

“My songs and especially the songs from Killin’ Time are the glue that connects me to my fans,” Black says in a press release. “I’m excited that they’ve been a part of the soundtrack to their lives for so many years.”

Black’s career has seen him score 22 No. 1 singles, making him one of the most successful singer-songwriters of the ’80s and ’90s. Black has sold over 20 million records, earned more than a dozen gold and platinum awards in the United States and Canada, won a Grammy Award and earned a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Clint Black’s 2019 Still… Killin’ Time 30th Anniversary Tour Dates:

March 8 — Norman, Okla. @ Riverwind Casino

March 9 — Kansas City, Mo. @ Ameristar Casino KC Star Pavillion

March 15 — Evansville, Ind. @ Aiken Theatre

March 16 — Northfield, Ohio @ Hard Rock Live

March 22 — St. Petersburg, Fla. @ Mahaffey Theater

March 23 — Fort Pierce, Fla @ Sunrise Theatre

March 24 — Naples, Fla. @ Hayes Hall

March 29 — Waterloo, N.Y. @ Del Lago Resort & Casino

March 30 — Rising Sun, Ind.@ Rising Star Casino Resort

March 31 — Bristol, Tenn. @ Paramount Center for the Arts

April 12 — Westbury, N.Y. -@ Theatre at Westbury

April 26 — Hinckley, Minn. @ Grand Casino Hinckley Event Center

April 27 — Wisconsin Dells, Wisc. @ Crystal Grande Music Theatre

May 3 — Live Oak, Fla. @ Suwannee River Jam

June 20 — Manhattan, Kan. @ Country Stampede

June 21 — Dubuque, Iowa @ America’s River Festival

June 23 — Chicago, Ill. @ Country LakeShake Festival

July 20 — Cheyenne, Wy. @ Cheyenne Frontier Days

July 24 — Helena, Mont. @ Lewis & Clark County Fairgrounds

Aug. 23 — Mitchell, S.D. @ Corn Palace Festival

Sept. 7 — Eldon, Mo. @ Shawnee Bluff Vineyard

Sept. 26 — Minot, N.D. @ Norsk Hostfest

Oct. 8 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ Eccles Theater