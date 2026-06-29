Clint Black and Midland set co-headlining fall tour dates

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Clint Black and country trio Midland will join forces for a limited co-headlining tour this fall, unveiling eight concert dates across the eastern and central United States.

The brief concert run is scheduled to kick off on October 8 in Charlotte, North Carolina. From there, the artists will travel through the Midwest and South, including a special appearance on October 9 at a charity concert in Indianapolis benefiting the Indy Public Safety Foundation. The tour will also visit venues in Missouri, Kentucky, Alabama, and Virginia before concluding on October 24 in Glen Allen, Virginia.

The artists recently collaborated on the song “Up In Texas,” which appears on Midland’s forthcoming album Stages, due June 12. Midland members Jess Carson and Cameron Duddy contributed to the writing of the track, which pays tribute to notable people, places and cultural touchstones associated with Texas.

For ticket information head HERE.