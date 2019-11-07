“Click” With Madison Kozak

Songs & Daughters artist Madison Kozak is introducing brand-new music starting with the release of “Click” today, before hitting the road for her first-ever tour dates.



Perfectly capturing that fated – click – moment with a potential love interest, the butterflies-kinda-feeling tune was penned by Kozak, Mark Holman, and Laura Veltz. Press play on the adjoining visualizer that catches the songstress pondering the in-between of the romance.

VIDEO LINK: http://bit.ly/33b9wFW

AUDIO LINK: https://bit.ly/36mhOfY

The 22-year-old budding star recently captivated the Grand Ole Opry audience as she received a standing ovation during her bucket list debut this past Saturday (10/26) with breakout song, “First Last Name.” Tonight, she’ll continue her high-profile performances with a first-class acoustic round during Live In The Vineyard in Napa Valley, CA. Then, she’ll head out for the rest of the fall supporting MORGAN EVANS (WORLD TOUR), AARON WATSON (RED BANDANA TOUR – FALL 2019), and MASON RAMSEY (HOW’S UR GIRL & HOW’S UR FAMILY PT. 2).

ABOUT MADISON KOZAK:

A native of rural Ontario, Canada, rising Country singer-songwriter Madison Kozak is turning heads with her brand-new track “First Last Name.” The song is inspired by her relationship with her father, who introduced her to Country greats including Loretta Lynn, Patsy Cline and Johnny Cash. After scoring a publishing deal with powerhouse company Big Loud as a Junior at Belmont University, Kozak has signed as the flagship artist of Songs & Daughters – a female-focused label partnership between Big Loud and award-winning songwriter Nicolle Galyon.