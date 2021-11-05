Cleveland Band, Orange Animal, Shares New Single “Always Annie” Off Upcoming “Donut Shopping” Project Out this Winter

Cleveland-based group, Orange Animal, shares their new single “Always Annie,” their second glimpse into the music from “Donut Shopping,” their latest project due out this winter. A showcase of blues-rock-folk, the track is fueled by meaningful lyrics and carefully crafted guitar and piano melodies.

“Always Annie” tells the story of finding lost love. The one that was but could not be.

Here’s what songwriter John Ramsey says of the new single:

“Always Annie” is about seeing someone you once loved and always remembered. And for the briefest of moments, they are there in front of you only to find you are a lifetime apart.

ABOUT ORANGE ANIMAL

Orange Animal got its start as the brainchild of Ramsey. “It was about two and a half years ago, Adam [Thurman] and I got together and started playing in the basement of my house,” Ramsey says. “I had some songs that I wanted to write. We found a practice space at the Rock & Roll City Studios. Then we went on Craigslist to find another player which was how we met Bill [Derivan] in July 2017.” “I had a recently moved to Cleveland and didn’t know any musicians, so I was putting myself out there,” Derivan adds. Ramsey says he just “really wanted people to just play music.” “He [Derivan] responds to the ad, and I did have mace with me at the audition just in case. We have had a couple people who have been in and out, but this is the core of the band.”

