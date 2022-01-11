CLEDUS T. JUDD, Prince Of Parody, Returns To World Stage

Cledus T. Judd, Prince Of Parody, returns to the world stage with new representation in artist management, booking and music publishing. Judd burst on the scene in the late ‘90s with a series of perfectly crafted parodies of the biggest names in Country music. He translated his comedy success to radio, selling over two million records and scoring numerous accolades and music video hits in the process. Cledus starred on CMT’s Most Wanted Live for two years, co-hosted USA’s Nashville Star with Leann Rimes, and starred on VH1’s hit reality show, Celebrity Fit Club. Judd transitioned to the big screen, appearing in Toby Keith’s well-received movie, Beer For My Horses. He toured with Brooks & Dunn, Rascal Flatts, Toby Keith and other top-tier acts, and Montgomery Gentry, Rascal Flatts, Brantley Gilbert and many others have recorded his songs. Cledus walked away at the top of his game after releasing his album, Parodyziac!!, on Warner Brothers. Since then, he has served as a full-time dad and now he’s amped up to return to the business he loves.

“The fans changed my life all those years ago,” Cledus reflects. “Now it’s my turn to help change theirs. The world always needs a good laugh – now more than ever. I’m truly grateful to Nate, Jay, Gerald and Charles for being able co-captains of this ship as we launch. This Judd’s for you.”

Cledus’ new affiliations include:

Wasserman Music

Nate Ritches (VP/Agent) “I grew up watching “T” on CMT, over my morning pre-bus stop bowl of Frosted Flakes, so to welcome him to our roster brings it very much full circle. We are excited to see what is next for Cledus’ career, as his catalog resurges with an entirely new audience.

Red Street Publishing

Jay DeMarcus (President and CEO) “I have been friends with Cledus for many years and I’m super excited to call him an official @Redstreetrecordsofficial writer!! For every funny parody Cledus has written there are some of the most insightful, deep, honest lyrics I’ve ever heard. I’m excited to be a part of this next chapter in his songwriting career.”

DR Artist Management

Charles Dorris (Partner) “With a name that is known literally to millions because of a talent that is truly unique, it was an easy decision to sign Cledus for management. There is an exciting “organic resurgence” occurring that we are helping to bolster. Social media is our main pathway of focus in reminding folks about how funny and poignant Cledus is …. We are seeing his original fans AND their children, now grown, gravitate to a “trusted friend,” in Cledus, for entertainment.”

Cledus will release his new comedy song and companion music video, “Old Man Rap,” soon. He is excited about going on the road this year, so catch him Live In Concert with his THIS JUDD’S 4 U Tour 2022.

