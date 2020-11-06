Clayton Smalley Teams with Hit Songwriter Steve Dean “Dirt Road Therapy”

Utah-based country music artist, Clayton Smalley, has teamed with hit Nashville songwriter Steve Dean for four songs on Smalley’s sophomore EP, Dirt Road Therapy. The forthcoming EP will be released on November, 20, 2020. It follows his 2019, iTunes charting, Whiskey Sunrise EP and his summer 2020 Top 35 (Music Row Country Breakout Chart) radio single “Happy Place.”

Dirt Road Therapy features four songs co-written with Dean, who has six number one Billboard country hits including the most played song on Country Radio in 2007 and Country AirCheck’s Song of the Decade Rodney Atkins “Watching You.” Dean’s other hits include the Grammy nominated “It Takes A Little Rain” by The Oak Ridge Boys; “Southern Star” by Alabama; “Round About Way” by George Strait; “Hearts Aren’t Made To Break” by Lee Greenwood and Reba McEntire’s “Walk On.”

“It is especially awesome to see the songs we wrote over a six-month span of Monday nights transformed into killer sounding records,” says Dean about the collaboration.

“When I turn on the radio I want to hear the country music I grew up listening to, the music that molded me when I was a kid,” says Smalley. “Now I want to make that same country music that is a part of who I am now as a man and a musician. I feel like this EP is a step in that direction.”

The six song set taken as a whole illustrates the impressive artistic growth Clayton has worked towards since his 2019 EP. Dirt Road Therapy effortlessly unites personal, detail-driven lyricism with an irresistible and infectious sound that truly represhttps://smarturl.it/DRT-iTunesPreorderents why people love country music. After a single listen, the listener will have no question as to who Clayton Smalley is as an artist and songwriter.

Dirt Road Therapy is currently available for pre-order on iTunes with an instant-gratis track of “Two Lane Time Machine.”